Fan says 'we love you' to Deepika, her reply will make you laugh

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone has been having the time of her life in the US. The 'Piku' actress is there with her family and husband Ranveer Singh. Recently, we reported that she attended the Konkani Sammelan in California's San Jose with her entire family.

And although she took the opportunity as a chance to connect with her roots, there were some fun moments that made people go 'aww'! One such moment was captured on camera and has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, Deepika was seen sitting at the podium as a fan screamed "We love you Deepika". Known for being candid and funny, Deepika responded by saying, "I am a married woman now, behave" and burst into laughter. Her reaction made everyone present there laugh their heart out and we're quite sure it'll do the same to you!

Check the video out: