Visionary British theatre director Peter Brook passes away

WASHINGTON: Peter Brook, a British theatre and cinema director whose illustrious and important career saw him win widespread praise, has passed away. He was 97.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-time Tony Award winner, who had long since made France his home, also helmed the 1963 film adaptation of Lord of the Flies in addition to his best stage productions.

In a statement released on Sunday, Brook's publisher, Nick Hern Books, noted that he "leaves behind an incredible artistic legacy."

According to French media sources, Brook passed away on Saturday in Paris. Brook, who was born in London in 1925, later attended Oxford University to study and, while still a youngster, directed his first production in London, Doctor Faustus.

After acting as the Royal Opera House's production director, he went on to become well-known for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, or RSC, which included the Laurence Olivier-starring play Titus Andronicus.