Netizens slam Resul Pookutty for calling RRR gay love story

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli's record-breaking hit RRR has been a great success pan-India and abroad. However, the movie starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has been welcoming criticisms of all sorts, though the movie got an IMDB rating of 8 out of 10.

Munish Bhardwaj, writer, director and actor tweeted after watching 30 minutes of the movie RRR, “Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night” which rippled the twitter users and fans of the cast of the movie.