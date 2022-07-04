Netizens slam Resul Pookutty for calling RRR gay love story

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli's record-breaking hit RRR has been a great success pan-India and abroad. However, the movie starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has been welcoming criticisms of all sorts, though the movie got an IMDB rating of 8 out of 10.
Munish Bhardwaj, writer, director and actor tweeted after watching 30 minutes of the movie RRR, “Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night” which rippled the twitter users and fans of the cast of the movie.
Adding fire to the embers, Academy Award winner, Indian sound designer Resul Pookutty replied to his tweet and wrote, “Gay love story...” and added in another comment, “… and @aliaa08 is a prop in that film”, mentioning the actress, Alia Bhatt.
Turned on with rage, netizens tweeted, “You keep crying. We will be reaching new heights everyday” boasting the success of RRR. Another user tweeted, “Well you know how Rajamouli movies are, that’s a separate genre of film making”.
Also, when a Twitter user questioned Munish, “WHY?”, the Moh Maya Money director replied, “Attended a session with Sabu Cyril and wanted to check what the fuss was about.”