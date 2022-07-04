'Dune: Part Two' begins production this month in Italy

WASHINGTON: Legendary Entertainment's Dune: Part Two begins pre-production tomorrow in Altivole, Italy's Veneto region, and will last two days. Full production, with the majority of the actors returning, is set to begin on July 21 in Budapest, Hungary, where the 2021 title was also shot.

According to Deadline, the production is apparently taking place in Italy at the Carlo Scarpa-designed Brion Tomb, a modernist-looking locale that appears to be suitable for the Dune world.

Between 1968 and 1978, Scarpa built the concrete-structured space, which included a modest church, a reflecting pool, an arcosolium, and gardens with Byzantine and Japanese elements.