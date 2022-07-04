Arun Vijay’s web series Tamil Rockerz teaser crosses 3 lakh views

CHENNAI: We had reported that actor Arun Vijay has forayed into the digital space with web series titled Tamil Rockerz, which marks his third collaboration with director Arivazhagan after Kuttram 23 and Borrder. The makers of Tamil Rockerz, AVM Productions had launched the teaser of the series on Sunday and has now garnered over 3 lakh views. Director Arivazhagan said, “The show dwells on the dark side of piracy and how the entertainment industry is battling with it. It’s an honour to have Arun Vijay sir on board and I am excited for the show’s premiere on SonyLIV soon. Rudra’s story from Tamil Rockerz will be a relatable content to the audience. The show also has Vani Bhojan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles.