Vishal ensures intro fight sequence of 'Laththi' is spot-on

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal, who will next be seen playing the lead in director Vinoth Kumar's upcoming film 'Laththi', seems to be leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the action sequences in the film come out spot-on.

The actor is sweating it out in the gym to make sure that he is able to convincingly pull off an intense action sequence for the film, which incidentally happens to be the last stunt sequence that remains to be filmed.

Posting videos of him working out in the gymnasium, Vishal tweeted, "Rise and grind. My early morning workout sessions at 5.30 a.m. Gearing up for the last fight sequence schedule of 'Laththi'."

He also tweeted, "Train like a train. There is no substitute for hard work."