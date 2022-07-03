Adele stops show to help fans during BTS Hyde Park Festival

WASHINGTON: British singer and songwriter Adele recently during her performance at London's BTS Hyde Park Festival stopped her show four times to ensure fans were getting the required aid.

According to Fox News, in a Twitter clip, Adele was seen instructing her band to stop playing as she approached the front of the stage. There she pointed out to the show's security the fans who were in need of help.

The singer stopped her show four times to make sure the concertgoers were fine, reported Page Six. Adele's London appearance was her first show in five years. In November she released her fourth studio album '30'.

The Grammy Award-winning singer's diligence to safety comes after at least 10 fans died during the mass casualty that occurred at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in November.

Adele is not the only artist to prioritize safety at her shows as Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Pharrell Williams have made a point to stop their show's when fans need assistance. In January, Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency the day before she was set to debut the show at Caesars Palace.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," the singer said in a video statement as she became choked up on Twitter, as per Fox News.