Vikram’s Maidhaanam to begin on July 15, GV on board as composer

CHENNAI: There have been several enquiries around Vikram’s upcoming film Maidhaanam aka Chiyaan61 that will be produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green. While there were speculations about the music director of the film on whether it would be Santhosh Narayanan or GV Prakash, we earlier gave you a hint that GV Prakash will be finalised as the composer. The latest is that GV Prakash has signed the film for Studio Green and an official announcement will be made in coming days. Also the film was supposed to go on floors earlier this year.

The recent development we hear from the film’s camp is that Maidhaanam aka Chiyaan 61 is all set to go on floors on July 15. “The movie will commence in Karnataka and will be shot across several locations in India. The heroine for the film is yet to be finalised and Studio Green will officially announce it. Maidhaanam will be shot in a rapid pace across different schedules.

Vikram will be seen playing a power-packed role that revolves around traditional body-builders in Tamil Nadu. He will be seen working out using ‘karalakattai’ technique.The entire shoot revolves around a local ground and hence the film has been titled Maidhaanam.