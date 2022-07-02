‘Liger’ my most challenging role: Vijay Deverakonda

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday said playing the role of a boxer in his upcoming film ''Liger'' was ''mentally and physically'' challenging.

The upcoming sports drama, directed by Puri Jagannath of “Pokkiri” fame, stars Deverakonda as an underdog from Mumbai who competes in an MMA championship.

The 33-year-old actor said ''Liger'' is a film ''that took my everything''. ''As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER,” he wrote on Twitter alongside his new poster from the film.