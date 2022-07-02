Kiara opens up on working with Shankar in RC15

CHENNAI: Kiara Advani, who is enjoying the success of her recently released films Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2, said her first-ever pan-India project, RC15, starring Telugu actor Ram Charan and directed by S. Shankar, has been quite a unique experience for her.

From the look to the world of the story, it was a very different journey for her, and that was the most exciting part.”Even though I am not allowed to reveal much about the story and my character just now yet, I can say, it is a different world altogether. We know the genius Shankar sir is, he can turn any story and character larger than life. He is like a magician and working with him is a huge learning lesson for me,” the actress said.

“I am like a sponge on the set, constantly observing everything happening around us. We have been shooting since November last year and I will go for our next schedule soon. It is my first pan-India film, super excited I am!,” she added.

From her previous big films, Kabir Singh and Shershah, for instance, to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, each one of the characters she has played has a distinct look. Creating a look for the character is very important for her, Kiara pointed out.

“I think the look of the character is the first visual reference we get of the overall imagination coming from the writer, and director. So look is like a mask for me that I wear and it transports me to that world,” Kiara said and then she cited examples of how it works for her.