Anupam Kher shares candid video with his friend Satish Kaushik

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a candid video from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Kaagaz 2' on Friday, on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a cute yet funny video that left his fans burst into laughter.

In the video, 'A Wednesday' actor was seen giving a head massage to his long-time friend and producer of 'Kaagaz 2' film, Satish Kaushik. Anupam was seen having fun banter with Satish. He stated at the beginning of the video "Producer ko khush karne ke liye dekho kya kya karna padta hai, Malish, Tel Malish."

Sharing the video, the 67-year-old actor wrote, "Couldn't resist giving massage to @satishkaushik2178's bald but not beautiful ( that is mine) head! On the sets of #Kaagaz2!!" The actor recently announced his upcoming flix on his social media account.