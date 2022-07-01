Cinema

Vishal denies rumours of contesting in AP elections
Actor Vishal
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Over the last couple of days there have been social media posts that Vishal will be fielded by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2024 elections opposite Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam constituency. While Vishal was unavailable for a comment, he took to his Twitter and put an end to rumours saying, “I have been hearing rumours about my entry into politics in Andhra Pradesh & contesting in Kuppam constituency. I absolutely deny it, not aware of this at all& nobody contacted me about this. I don’t know from where this news surfaced. It’s going to be Movies & Movies for me & there is no intention of entering into Andhra Pradesh politics or contesting against Mr.Chandra Babu Naidu (sic).”

Vishal entered politics in 2017 when he decided to contest in RK Nagar constituency. In an interview he said, “I have become a politician right from the moment I decided to contest in RK Nagar.” We will have to wait and watch on the actor-producer’s political stance in future.

