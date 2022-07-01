Shooting in Kashmir is like stepping into a photograph: Dulquer

CHENNAI: In a statement, actor Duqluer Salmaan said that it felt like he was stepping into a photograph or a painting while he was shooting in Kashmir. Hanu Raghavapudi is directing this period romantic drama against the backdrop of a war in 1965.

The team of Sita Ramam shot important sequences in Thajwass Glacier, Dal Lake, Jalali House, Rockstar house and in many other locales in Kashmir.

Speaking about the experience in shooting for a month in Kashmir, the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor says, “It’s hard to take in the depth and beauty of Kashmir with your eyes and believe you are witnessing it in person. It’s that awe inspiring. In a heartbeat. I would love to visit Gulmarg and Pahalgam.”

The movie, supposed to release in 2020, got postponed owing to the pandemic situation in the country. However, the team released the teaser recently and the movie is said to release in multiple languages on August 5.

The film follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunalini Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna will also be playing a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has Sumanth Akkineni, Gautham Menon and Prakash Raj playing supporting roles.