Sequel to Sibi Sathyaraj’s Maayon announced

CHENNAI: Pleased with the audience’s response to the recently released Tamil mythological thriller Maayon, the makers of the film have now announced a sequel to it. On Thursday, Double Meaning Production, the firm that produced the film featuring actors Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

It said, “Maayon has another side to it... another chapter.. another universe.. A grand visual treat of our traditional values with thrills and twists. ‘Do you live in darkness or does the darkness live in you?’ Maayon Chapter 2 to begin soon. Grand Deepavali 2023 release.”