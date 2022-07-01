Cinema

Sequel to Sibi Sathyaraj’s Maayon announced

On Thursday, Double Meaning Production, the firm that produced the film featuring actors Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Sequel to Sibi Sathyaraj’s Maayon announced
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Pleased with the audience’s response to the recently released Tamil mythological thriller Maayon, the makers of the film have now announced a sequel to it. On Thursday, Double Meaning Production, the firm that produced the film featuring actors Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

It said, “Maayon has another side to it... another chapter.. another universe.. A grand visual treat of our traditional values with thrills and twists. ‘Do you live in darkness or does the darkness live in you?’ Maayon Chapter 2 to begin soon. Grand Deepavali 2023 release.”

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Sibi Sathyaraj
Tanya Ravichandran
Maayon
Tamil mythological thriller Maayon
Double Meaning Production

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in