Vikrant says Vj Sethupathi is a ‘dream to work with’ in Mumbaikar

CHENNAI: Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi, together on screen in the helm of filmmaker Santhosh Sivan, in “Mumbaikar” is much awaited by a greater audience of the North and South and the fans. The film was shot last year and is expected to release in 2022. The movie also stars Tanya Maniktala among the stellar cast of Ranvir Shorey, Sanjay Mishra, and Sachin Khedekar.

Vijay Sethupathi has found himself as one of the prominent and celebrated actors of South India, particularly, he has made his place in Kollywood cinema. Fondly called as Makkal Selvan, the actor is known for his down-to-earth personality. He has starred in power-packed villain roles, and also in humbling special roles in movies. Mumbaikar will mark the Master actor’s debut in Hindi.

Vikrant Massey, who will be sharing the screen with the actor for the first time, also described him as a humble man, “I feel great about it. He is a dream to work with. Unfortunately, I did not get to spend too much time working with him, we shot together only for three nights. But, in that much time I saw how much hard work he puts in his work, his humility, it is very humbling to see someone like that,” in an interview, earlier.

Vikrant Massey has established himself as a powerhouse performer who brings something new to each of his performances. From A Death in Gunj to Mirzapur, from Chhapaak to Haseen Dilruba, the 35-year-old actor has pushed boundaries every time he appeared on screen. His films have not been necessarily hero-centric, rather he becomes part of the world that the story weaves. About picking such films, he says it is the story that is of paramount importance for him.

Produced by Shibu Thameens, Mumbaikar is said to be the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film, Maanagaram, directed by now praised filmmaker of “Vikram”, Logesh Kanagaraj. Maanagaram was the director’s debut in 2017 which is a zealous thriller Vikrant Massey will step into Sundeep Kishan's shoes in the Hindi remake.