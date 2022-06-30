Producer reveals risky stunt pulled off by Vijayakanth in 1994 film

"In this scene, terrorists had planted a bomb in the clock tower of this building where Ministers gathered for a meeting and Vijayakanth sir was to climb the clock tower and stop the clock to diffuse the bomb.

"There was no rope-technique used, where a rope is tied around the actor's waist to lift him in the air. Thatha (Grandpa) has spoken of how Vijayakanth sir took several risks and worked so hard to execute scenes and fights without a stunt double and sure enough, it had audiences on the edge of their seats."

The producer also posted the video clip of how the stunt sequence appeared in the film.