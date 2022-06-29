'We'll meet in person sometime': Ajith surprises fan with bday wish

CHENNAI: One of Kollywood's busiest actors Ajith Kumar has made the day of his fan with a moving birthday wish.

Audio of Ajith with him writing a birthday note has been making rounds on social media. The fan couldn't contain his excitement when his icon spoke with him and said "have a beautiful life, we will meet in person sometime". The fan in his response said that the 'Mankatha' actor's happiness is what makes him happy, to which Ajith smiled.