'We'll meet in person sometime': Ajith surprises fan with bday wish

CHENNAI: One of Kollywood's busiest actors Ajith Kumar has made the day of his fan with a moving birthday wish.
Audio of Ajith with him writing a birthday note has been making rounds on social media. The fan couldn't contain his excitement when his icon spoke with him and said "have a beautiful life, we will meet in person sometime". The fan in his response said that the 'Mankatha' actor's happiness is what makes him happy, to which Ajith smiled.
The audio along with Ajith's note is going viral and is being celebrated by his fans. Photos of him on his bike have been flooding the internet as the actor is on a biking tour in Europe, taking a break between shooting for his upcoming by H Vinoth, tentatively titled 'AK 61'.
Ajith Kumar was last seen in 'Valimai', also directed by Vinoth. After his 61st film, Ajith would be pairing up with Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd outing.