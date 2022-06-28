Team of 'My Dear Bootham' on cloud nine after Udhay praises movie

CHENNAI: The team of director N Ragavan's upcoming kids fantasy film 'My dear Bootham', featuring actors Prabhu Deva and Remya Nambeesan in the lead, is on cloud nine as actor-producer-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, who recently watched their film, has praised it.

Sources close to the unit say that the actor, who watched the film at a special screening, recently called director Ragavan over phone and praised the film.

The out-and-out kids fantasy flick, which has been produced by Ramesh P Pillai for Abhishek Films, is ready for release.

Udhayanidhi is believed to have told the director that he liked the film very much and added that it had struck an emotional chord. He said people from all walks of life would enjoy 'My Dear Bootham' and that the movie would go on to become a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, the movie's team said that the satellite rights and OTT rights of 'My Dear Bootham' had been bagged for a hefty price by Zee Tamil and Zee5, respectively.

Prabhudeva plays the role of a genie in the flick, which also stars N Aswanth, Aliya, Suresh Menon, Samyuktha, Imman Annachi and Lollu Sabha Swaminathan. Child artistes Param Guhanesh, Saathvik, Sakthi and Kaesitha are also part of the cast.

N Ragavan said that the bonding and journey of the Genie and a ten-year-old kid is the main theme of the story. "The movie belongs to the kids fantasy genre, and it can be thoroughly enjoyed by family audiences," he said.

N Ragavan further said that the movie will have CG sequences for almost one-and-a-half hours and that they had used state-of-the-art technology for these sequences. "Every filmmaker will have the desire to make a movie for kids, mine is getting fulfilled with this," he added.

"The flick will have comedy and emotions in the right mixture. Prabhu Deva has done his homework for the character and evokes laughter even with his body language," he said.

D Music for the film is by D Imman, while cinematography is by U K Senthil Kumar.

Editing is by San Lokesh and art direction is by A R Mohan. Deva has penned the dialogues.