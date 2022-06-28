Suriya’s adorable reaction to reel & real Nambi on Rocketry sets

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya was left surprised on the resemblance of real and reel Nambi Narayan on the sets of Rocketry. The adorable video of the actor's reaction was posted by actor Madhavan on his Instagram handle.

Actor Suriya was taken aback on seeing Nambi Narayan and Maddy in the get up of Nambi Narayan, who was all set for the shoot. When Nambi asked, “How is the resemblance?", he went speechless, making this clear with his expressions, as it is Suriya's first encounter with both the Nambis together.

Madhavan who introduced Suriya to Nambi as one of his closest friends in the video, wrote, “Only my bro @actorsuriya can make me feel so good and react like this. Nambi sir is a huge fan of my bro and his father.”