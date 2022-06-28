STR's VTK to release on Sept 15, makers release announcement clip

The announcement video shows a bunch of guys on the stairs and near the door waiting to do something and shows Silambarasan TR sitting calmly under a suitcase with an AR Rahman musical revealing the release date of the film on the wall, all in one single shot!

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and scripted by B Jeyamohan, VTK marks STR's fourth collaboration with GVM and is touted to be an action-thriller that tells the life journey of a youngster.

The first single 'Kaalathukkum Nee Venum', a breezy love track sung by STR himself has already been loved by fans with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's soft musical score.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, the film apart from STR also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique, and Aangelina Abraham.

The film's cinematography is done by Siddhartha Nuni and Gautham Menon's frequent collaborator Antony is the editor of the film.