Cinema

STR's VTK to release on Sept 15, makers release announcement clip

The announcement video shows a bunch of guys on the stairs and near the door waiting to do something and shows Silambarasan TR sitting calmly under a suitcase with an AR Rahman musical revealing the release date of the film on the wall, all in one single shot!
STR's VTK to release on Sept 15, makers release announcement clip
Silambarasan TR in Vendhu Thanindhathu KaaduScreengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Silambarasan TR's much-anticipated film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu aka VTK directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon gets a release date and is set to release on September 15th this year.

The makers made the release date announcement with a video, "The Most Awaited Announcement! The Blockbuster combo @menongautham - @SilambarasanTR_'s #VendhuThanindhathu Kaadu to get a grand release worldwide on Sept 15 2022. #VTKOnSep15th. An @arrahman Musical. Produced by @VelsFilmIntl Dr @IshariKGanesh". (sic)

The announcement video shows a bunch of guys on the stairs and near the door waiting to do something and shows Silambarasan TR sitting calmly under a suitcase with an AR Rahman musical revealing the release date of the film on the wall, all in one single shot!

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and scripted by B Jeyamohan, VTK marks STR's fourth collaboration with GVM and is touted to be an action-thriller that tells the life journey of a youngster.

The first single 'Kaalathukkum Nee Venum', a breezy love track sung by STR himself has already been loved by fans with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's soft musical score.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, the film apart from STR also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique, and Aangelina Abraham.

The film's cinematography is done by Siddhartha Nuni and Gautham Menon's frequent collaborator Antony is the editor of the film.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

STR
Simbu
AR Rahman
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu
Silambarasan TR
GVM
Director Gautham Vasudev Menon
STR VTK
VTK
VTK to release on Sept 15
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu release
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu release date
GVM VTK
B Jeyamohan
Siddhi Idnani
Neeraj Madhav
Silambarasan Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in