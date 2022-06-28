Prithviraj’s Kaduva release pushed to July 7; actor shares note

CHENNAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Kaduva’, which was scheduled for release this Thursday (June 30) has been postponed further. Prithviraj shared a note on his social media handle, announcing the postponement of his upcoming vintage mass action entertainer, “Kaduva” directed by popular film maker Shaji Kailas, who is well known for his action hit, “Narasimham”.

The actor shared that the release has been moved for another week, due to some unforeseen circumstances, however, the promotional events will happen as scheduled. The audience can expect film in the cinemas worldwide on July 7. He also apologised to the movie buffs, distributors, and theatre owners, for the delay in the scheduled release.

“Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! #KADUVA release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world,” Prithviraj Sukumaran said, in his note.