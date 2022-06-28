Karthi’s project with Nalan Kumarasamy on cards this year

CHENNAI: It looks like actor Karthi Sivakumar is pressing the gas pedal when it comes to signing films. The critically-acclaimed actor who has Viruman, Ponniyin Selvan, Sardar and an untitled project with Raju Murugan, will now headline a film that will be directed by Nalan Kumarasamy of Soodhu Kavvum fame. We had earlier reported that Studio Green will be producing films with leading actors and the company will produce a couple of films with Karthi in lead role as well.

“Of the two projects one of the films will be directed by Nala Kumarasamy. The movie will go on floors later this year. Karthi will complete Raju Murugan’s movie and then commence Nalan’s film. Initially, Nalan was to direct Vikram for the same banner before Pa Ranjith. It is unclear whether it is the same script or Nalan will go on to direct Vikram, who also was in talks for a two-movie deal with Studio Green. We will have to wait for the official confirmation from Gnanavel Raja himself,” a source in the know told DT Next.

Karthi also has a slew of releases lined up in the coming months. His rural entertainer Viruman will hit the screens on August 31 while Ponniyin Selvan-I is slated to hit the screens on September 30 and Sardar directed PS Mithran on Deepavali.