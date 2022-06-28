It’s wedding bells soon for actor Harish Kalyan

CHENNAI: Kollywood heartthrob and one of the most eligible bachelors of south cinema industry, Harish Kalyan is all set to get hitched in the next couple of months. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “Harish himself will be making an official announcement in the coming weeks. It will be a private affair with the couple’s family attending the wedding, followed by a reception attended by prominent names in Kollywood.”

Spilling the beans about the girl, the source added, “She isn’t from the industry and someone away from it. Their wedding will be made official soon and it is better not to speculate on the dates or the girl before the family speaks about it.”

On the work front, Harish Kalyan has Noorukodi Vaanavil and an untitled project directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy of Adangathey fame.