Actor Poo Ramu passes away due to cardiac arrest

CHENNAI: Well-known Tamil actor Poo Ram, who has acted in several critically acclaimed Tamil films like Poo, Karnan, Pariyerum Perumal and Nedunelvaadai passed away on Monday in Chennai after suffering cardiac arrest. The actor was admitted to a government hospital in the city and underwent a surgery. However, he couldn’t be resuscitated.

Earlier in the day, actor Kaali Venkat, who was among those who broke the news to others, wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Recover swiftly and return comrade!”