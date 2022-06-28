Actor Poo Ramu passes away due to cardiac arrest

CHENNAI: Well-known Tamil actor Poo Ram, who has acted in several critically acclaimed Tamil films like Poo, Karnan, Pariyerum Perumal and Nedunelvaadai passed away on Monday in Chennai after suffering cardiac arrest. The actor was admitted to a government hospital in the city and underwent a surgery. However, he couldn’t be resuscitated.
Earlier in the day, actor Kaali Venkat, who was among those who broke the news to others, wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Recover swiftly and return comrade!”
Venkat also went on to give details of what had happened and said that Poo Ram, who is also a renowned street play artiste, had suffered a heart attack and that he was in a critical condition. Venkat went on to say that Ram was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and gave out the ward and bed numbers of the actor.
Poo Ram shot to the limelight for his brilliant performance in director Sasi’s film Poo, which featured actress Parvathy and actor Srikanth in the lead. His performance in the film became his identity and he was known as Poo Ram.