Trisha likely to be on board Chandramukhi 2

CHENNAI: Actress Trisha Krishnan, who has Ponniyin Selvan, Ram and The Road in various stages of production is now in talks for Raghava Lawrence- P Vasu’s magnum opus Chandramukhi 2 that will be produced by Lyca Productions.

Sources close to the film’s unit told DT Next, “Contrary to reports that Kiara Advani would be playing the female lead, the makers are planning to rope in Trisha Krishnan to play the female lead. Though it is kept under the wraps whether she would be seen as Chandramukhi in the second part, the story revolves around Trisha’s character in the climax to the sequel. An official announcement on Trisha’s participation in Chandramukhi 2 will be made soon by the makers.”

Sources also added that the film, similar to the first part will have two heroines in lead role.

“Priya Bhavanishankar, who has already worked with Lawrence master in Rudhran is in contention to play the other heroine. However, it has not been confirmed yet,” the source remarked.

Chandramukhi was made official on June 14 with Vadivelu playing a crucial role in the movie. A grand set is being put up in a city studio and will go on floors in July. MM