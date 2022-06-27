Cinema

Parthiban to release BTS of 'Iravin Nizhal' before screening

'Iravin Nizhal' (which means 'Shadow of the Night', has music by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson.
Parthiban to release BTS of 'Iravin Nizhal' before screening
Parthiban in 'Iravin Nizhal' IANS
IANS

CHENNAI: In what could well be a first-of-its-kind move, National Award-winning actor and director Parthiban says that he will first screen the making-of video of his single-shot, non-linear film 'Iravin Nizhal' for audiences before screening the actual film to them.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, director Parthiban, who has a penchant for pushing boundaries, said, "We will first screen the making video of the film, which will be almost half-an-hour long, to all audiences who come to watch my film. This will be followed by a short five to 10-minute break. After that, the actual screening will start and there will be no interval break during the screening then."

Parthiban in 'Iravin Nizhal'
Iravin Nizhal will open new avenues to aspiring directors: R Parthiban

Explaining why he had embarked on such a move, Parthiban says, "Most people do not know what a single-shot, non-linear film is. So, this video will enable them to appreciate the film better. Also, when I screened my film to some friends, I did not show them the making video. After the screening, some had a smile that gave away what they were thinking. Some thought that I must have shot different shots and edited them together. However, when I showed them the making video, they realised how wrong they were."

Parthiban in 'Iravin Nizhal'
‘Iravin Nizhal’ is a lighthouse to Tamil cinema: Seenu Ramasamy

But won't this move take away the suspense element or won't it give away the plot to audiences? Says Parthiban with confidence, "No, it won't. The audiences will get to know where all the protagonist goes but they will not be able to find out the story or the climax of the film."

'Iravin Nizhal' (which means 'Shadow of the Night', has music by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson.

The film is all set to hit screens in July.

Parthiban in 'Iravin Nizhal'
Parthiban to revive Iravin Nizhal,a single-take film

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Kollywood
AR Rahman
Tamil cinema
Parthiban
actor R Parthiban
Parthiban Iravin Nizhal
Arthur A. Wilson
Shadow of the Night
Parthiban to release BTS of Iravin Nizhal
BTS of Iravin Nizhal
first-of-its-kind move

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in