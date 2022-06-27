Parthiban to release BTS of 'Iravin Nizhal' before screening

CHENNAI: In what could well be a first-of-its-kind move, National Award-winning actor and director Parthiban says that he will first screen the making-of video of his single-shot, non-linear film 'Iravin Nizhal' for audiences before screening the actual film to them.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, director Parthiban, who has a penchant for pushing boundaries, said, "We will first screen the making video of the film, which will be almost half-an-hour long, to all audiences who come to watch my film. This will be followed by a short five to 10-minute break. After that, the actual screening will start and there will be no interval break during the screening then."