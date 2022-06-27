DJ Tillu 2 team shoot in August

CHENNAI: The makers of Siddju Jonnelagadda-starrer DJ Tillu that has been one of Tollywood’s biggest success stories of 2022, have officially announced the sequel for DJ Tillu and will start filming in August.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi on Saturday shared a cryptic post on social media with the caption - Gearing up for Round 2.

“The most awaited Franchise... Gearing up for Round 2. Crazy adventure starts filming in August!”, he wrote, as he shared a picture from the muhurat event for DJ Tillu.