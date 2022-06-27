30 years of blockbuster Annaamalai: What's so special about this film?

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster movie gave the biggest industry hit with 175 days of successful theatre-screening.

The movie, which was released on the same day 30 years ago, became a blockbuster in Rajinikanth's career before Baashha and was then remade in Kannada and Telugu. Directed by Suresh Krishna, the was released on June 27, 1992 amid raising cold war between the actor and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Here are some interesting facts about the film which was released in 1992 by Kavithalayaa Productions.

1) One of the renowned music directors of Kollywood, Thenisai Thenral Deva composed music for Rajinikanth for the first time in this film. All the songs of the movie are written by lyricist and poet Vairamuthu, after his teeny break from the movies. All the songs are extraordinary hits.

2) It was in Annaamalai that Rajini was given a stunning intro with a graphics card as a superstar. It continues until now.

3) The film gave 175 days theatre blaster, creating the biggest industry hit. Running successfully for 25 weeks, the crew had a silver jubilee celebration.

4) As Rajini was not satisfied with few dialogues written for the script, K Balachander himself wrote power-packed dialogues upon his demand which contributed to the movie’s hit as well.

5) The introduction song of Annaamalai was choreographed by dance and actor Prabhudeva.

6) The film's opening was threatened due to a newly established Tamil Nadu government rule according to which posters of films were prohibited in Madras. This in turn increased the hype and worked to the film's advantage.

7) The film is a remake of the 1987 Hindi film Khudgarz, itself based on Jeffrey Archer's 1979 novel Kane and Abel.