Things fell in place for Nagaraathey, says Nash

CHENNAI: The latest Tamil video song, Nagaraathey with Maathevan Thiyagarajan and actor-singer Swagatha Krishnan in lead role has caught the attention of youngsters on the internet.
Written and directed by Nash, the independent music video has lyrics by Ku Karthik and vocals by Nivas K Prasanna and Swagatha.
“In a way Nagaraathey is inspired by a few real-life incidents. One of our friends used to work as a delivery executive. He is a mutual friend through the composer of this video Ashwin Raj, who is my childhood friend. He used to take us with him across the city and this is where I took my inspiration from. What if a girl, who the delivery executive meets falls for him and accompanies him for his deliveries,” says Nash, an editor with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.
Made on a shoestring budget Nash says not a lot of producers step forward to produce independent music videos.
“Me, Maathevan and the producers of this Nivitha and RK Vignesh of Vattal Studios were colleagues. Nivitha and Vignesh gave us funds they had with them at that point in time and we went on floors. We pitched the idea to Swagatha and she liked it as well. She even crooned the song for us. As we shot during the lockdown, we rented a house on ECR and shot in a day. Things fell in place when Nivas K Prasanna, with who I became good friends with during Oh My Dog agreed to record male vocals for us after listening to the track. I am glad that they all came forward to work in a song made in a minimal budget,” he adds.
Nash says that he is thankful to Rajasekara Pandian, CEO of 2D Entertainment and remarks, “Raja sir is my mentor and he knew about the song only when we asked him to release it for us. We wanted to show him only when we are convinced that we have done a neat job,” he concludes.