Things fell in place for Nagaraathey, says Nash

CHENNAI: The latest Tamil video song, Nagaraathey with Maathevan Thiyagarajan and actor-singer Swagatha Krishnan in lead role has caught the attention of youngsters on the internet.

Written and directed by Nash, the independent music video has lyrics by Ku Karthik and vocals by Nivas K Prasanna and Swagatha.

“In a way Nagaraathey is inspired by a few real-life incidents. One of our friends used to work as a delivery executive. He is a mutual friend through the composer of this video Ashwin Raj, who is my childhood friend. He used to take us with him across the city and this is where I took my inspiration from. What if a girl, who the delivery executive meets falls for him and accompanies him for his deliveries,” says Nash, an editor with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.