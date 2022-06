Raghava Lawrence’s brother Elviin to debut with KS Ravikumar film

CHENNAI: Producer, choreographer and actor Raghava Lawrence’s brother Elviin is to make his acting debut with director KS Ravikumar’s next film, which will have Raghava Lawrence playing the lead.

The film, which sources hint will be a commercial entertainer, is being produced by Trident Arts.

Sources say that the remaining cast and crew members will soon be finalised and that the unit plans to start shooting after a month.

Taking to Twitter, Raghava Lawrence broke the news of brother’s debut. He said, “My brother Elviin Vinu is set to make his debut! I need all your blessings for him!”