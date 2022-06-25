The confessions of a poet: Best of literature

In spite of Robert Lowell’s book Life Studies being referred to as confessional poetry first, Sylvia’s knack for this style of writing gained her more popularity to it than Lowell. Lowell’s usage of ‘I’ in his work made it easier for the readers to sympathise and feel for the character in his works. His poem Waking in the Blue paints a realistic and gloomy picture of a mental institution and how it is living in it. The poem was intrinsic for Lowell in the sense that he wrote his experience after being admitted to a mental institution in 1954 after having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. His works are raw and realistic without fancy usage of literary devices. Some of his other notable works are Home After Three Months Away and For The Union Dead.

