Arun Vijay wants to work with Raju Hirani, SLB & Rohit Shetty

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Yaanai', expressed how he would love to do more projects in Bollywood and work with filmmakers Rajkummar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty.

He said: "I had a great time shooting for Saaho, Bollywood fans loved my character. I cannot wait to do another project here. I would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bansali and Rohit Shetty in Bollywood."

The actor added: "I have seen all of their films. They have an eye for amazing content and together we can surely bring something entertaining and huge for the Indian audiences."

Arun Vijay will be seen in 'Yaanai', 'Borrderr', 'Agni Siragugal' and 'Sinam'. His film 'Yaanai' will hit the theatres on July 1.

