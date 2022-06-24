Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ trailer is out now !

CHENNAI: Ranbir Kapoor is back on the screen in his first release since the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju (2018). In Shamshera, Kapoor stars alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

The creators today unveiled the trailer after revealing brand-new posters on Thursday. Ranbir Kapoor is portrayed in the video clip as a dacoit, the tribe's defender, and a son carrying on his father's lineage. The movie directed by Karan Malhotra features the actor in two different roles.

Ranbir Kapoor’s character is a slave-turned-rebel who adopts the name Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt plays a police officer who takes on Shamshera on behalf of his colonial masters.In this Yash Raj Film production, Vaani Kapoor looks stunning as the "golden girl."

“Meet Shamshera and Daroga Shuddh Singh ONLY on the big screen on July 22nd”, captioned Sanjay Dutt, who uploaded the trailer on Instagram.

On July 22, the 2D and IMAX versions of Shamshera will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ranbir Kapoor is also the star of the September 9 premiere of Ayan Mukerji's superhero adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.