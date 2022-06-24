From Costa Rica: Jyothika shares video of vacay on Instagram

Because it was so significant to him and his wife, Jyotika, Suriya also posted the video on his Instagram stories. Jyotika posted the video captioned “Pura Vida", specially curated by her daughter Diya, which she reveals in the further in the caption which says, “ Edited by Diya”.

The celebrity couple was seen visiting coffee plantations and going rafting in the film, and the photographs were simply delightful. The text on the video read, "One day baby we'll be old.. Oh baby we'll be old. And think of all the stories that we could have told," read the text on the video.