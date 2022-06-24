Censor Board clears Arun Vijay's 'Yaanai' with U/A certificate

CHENNAI: The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared the release of director Hari's eagerly-awaited Tamil action entertainer 'Yaanai', featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, with a clean U/A certificate.

The unit of the film confirmed the news by choosing to release a poster saying that the film had been censored and that it had been granted a U/A certificate.

The mass entertainer, which was originally scheduled to release on May 6 this year got postponed to June 17 and then to July 1.