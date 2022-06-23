‘The audience would love to see Jai in a different angle’

Talking about directing a psycho thriller by deviating from his comfort zone of comedy, Badri says, “It is a first for me as a director, Avni as a production house and even Jai in his role of an antagonist. It was initially Sundar sir’s idea of making a psychological thriller. He trusted in me and there are a couple of young talents who co-wrote the script with me. I was a bit worried about venturing into a new genre as I had to ensure that the story doesn’t deviate or fall flat anywhere during the runtime. The audience will be in for a thrill ride of two hours.”

Pattampoochi is the first film where Jai will be playing a dreaded psycho killer. “The script demanded Jai to play the role. I am not sure if the audience would have liked it to see a typical villain committing heinous murders on screen. If it is Jai, they would like to see him in a different angle. It was Sundar C, who suggested that Jai plays this role. He is like my younger brother and we share a good rapport since Kalakalappu days. When I told him he was sceptical at first and asked if Sundar C heard the story. After I told him about Sundar C’s suggestion, Jai was confident and has done a neat job. Probably Jai, the hero wouldn’t have done this but this kindled the performer in him and he agreed,” remarks Badri.

Having known for making medium-budget films, Badri says that a success of the film also lies in delivering the content at the right time.

“A director should be producer-friendly is what we learnt from assisting Sundar C. In fact, he made multistarrers and delivered on time. Meticulous planning is needed in the pre-production stages and there should always be a plan B. Sundar used to tell us that if conditions aren’t susceptible for plan A, there should always be an alternate plan and shoot with whatever is available on that day,” he concludes.