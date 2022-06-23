Story of one part of Chennai is still untold: Kishore

CHENNAI: The pooja of director Kishore Muthuramalingam’s upcoming film Middle Class took place in Chennai on Thursday.
Produced by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory the film has Munishkanth and Vijayalakshmi Ahathian in lead roles.
“Radha Ravi, Malavika Avinash, Vadivel Murugan and Vela Ramamoorthy among other will be seen in important roles. We are planning to go on floors from June 27 and will be shooting in a single stretch. The entire film will be shot in Chennai and the last couple of days of shoot will be held in Thanjavur. We are aiming to finish the entire shoot by August,” director Kishore told DT Next.
Divulging a bit about the storyline, Kishore said, “Whenever a movie is being made with Chennai city in focus, it is either north Chennai or the south, urban part of the city. There are people who have settled in Chennai in the last 15 years and are still trying to making it big. Middle Class will talk about their dreams and aspirations. Though the film is a comedy drama, there are several other emotions attached to the story. There will be a ‘What Next?’ factor which is usually not seen in comedy films.”
Sudarshan Srinivasan will operate the camera while Santhosh Dayanidhi will compose the tunes.