Story of one part of Chennai is still untold: Kishore

CHENNAI: The pooja of director Kishore Muthuramalingam’s upcoming film Middle Class took place in Chennai on Thursday.

Produced by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory the film has Munishkanth and Vijayalakshmi Ahathian in lead roles.

“Radha Ravi, Malavika Avinash, Vadivel Murugan and Vela Ramamoorthy among other will be seen in important roles. We are planning to go on floors from June 27 and will be shooting in a single stretch. The entire film will be shot in Chennai and the last couple of days of shoot will be held in Thanjavur. We are aiming to finish the entire shoot by August,” director Kishore told DT Next.