Priyanka launches new homeware line, talks about second home

CHENNAI: After her recent debut in the world of gastronomy with her restaurant named ‘SONA’ in New York City, Priyanka Chopra launches her new line of homeware that borrows heavily from Indian culture and styles.

She launched ‘SONA HOME” along with long time friend and co-founder if the homeware line Maneesh Goyal.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra announced this news on her Instagram page. She and the co-founder of Sona Home, Maneesh Goyal, showcased the products from their home furnishings collection in a video. When discussing her new business, the actor said,"The thing about our culture in India is family, is community, is bringing people together, and that's what the ethos of Sona Home to me is."

She captioned her post as, “Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage.”