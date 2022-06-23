Johnny Depp to tour with the Hollywood Vampires next summer

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Johnny Depp is headed to Europe for an overseas tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, which includes rock luminaries such as Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen.

According to 'Variety', the supergroup had previously cancelled a tour back in March because of pandemic-related obstacles. "We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of Covid travel restrictions, it is just not possible," they wrote in a statement at the time.

Now, the group plans to reunite with fans in Germany and Luxembourg for a scheduled six shows. It will be quite a bit of a wait, however, as their first gig isn't until next June at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. Their last show will be on June 30 at Zitadelle in Mainz, Germany.

Depp has been performing alongside Jeff Beck as a guest on his live shows -- which made headlines when the actor travelled to Europe to begin performing with the legendary guitarist just prior to his trial verdict in a lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp has since joined Beck again for a run of shows in Europe until the tour wraps up on July 25 in Paris.

Beck and Depp have also collaborated on a new album, '18'.

They are releasing the joint project on July 15 with the set's first single, "This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr," having already been released.

The song, written by Depp, pays homage to American film actress Lamarr (who died in 2000 at age 85). It is one of two songs written by Depp for the project, the other one being "Sad Motherfuckin' Parade."

The original Depp-penned tracks are the outliers of '18', an album otherwise made up of cover songs, some of them sung by Depp, some in fully instrumental form.

In a statement, Beck said that he was "blown away" with Depp when he first shared the "Hedy Lamarr" song, three years ago. "That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me," said Beck.