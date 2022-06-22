'Varisu' 3rd look out with Vijay’s flamboyant style

CHENNAI: The third look poster of the most anticipated actor Vijay's 66th film, titled as 'Varisu', which means 'Heir' in Tamil, has been released by the makers of the movie.
The film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-directed by Rambabu Kongarapi.
The poster shows Vijay on a Himalayan bike.
The production house, in a tweet, said, "Thalapathy signs off in style #VarisuThirdLook."
Earlier, the makers of the film announced the title, a day before Vijay’s 48th birthday, along with the film’s first-look poster, and early in the morning today, the makers announced second look poster of the movie.
Actor Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are playing the lead roles in the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Sangeetha Krish and Samyuktha Shanmughanathan.
S Thaman composes, while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen handles the cuts.
The film is set to hit the screens on Pongal 2023.