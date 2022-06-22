'Varisu' 3rd look out with Vijay’s flamboyant style

CHENNAI: The third look poster of the most anticipated actor Vijay's 66th film, titled as 'Varisu', which means 'Heir' in Tamil, has been released by the makers of the movie.

The film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-directed by Rambabu Kongarapi.

The poster shows Vijay on a Himalayan bike.

The production house, in a tweet, said, "Thalapathy signs off in style #VarisuThirdLook."