Singer Chinmayi welcomes twins; tackles surrogacy rumours

CHENNAI: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actor Rahul Ravindran welcomed their twins recently. The couple announced the big news on social media by sharing adorable pictures of their little fingers. Chinmayi posted on Instagram, saying “Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our universe.”

Later, she addressed the rumours on having the twins through surrogacy. She wrote in a separate post: “Our twins are a GIRL and a BOY”. She disclosed that she received a lot of DMs on Instagram if she welcomed the twins via surrogacy as she had not made her maternity diary socially posted on any social media platforms.