Singer Chinmayi welcomes twins; tackles surrogacy rumours

CHENNAI: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actor Rahul Ravindran welcomed their twins recently. The couple announced the big news on social media by sharing adorable pictures of their little fingers. Chinmayi posted on Instagram, saying “Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our universe.”
Later, she addressed the rumours on having the twins through surrogacy. She wrote in a separate post: “Our twins are a GIRL and a BOY”. She disclosed that she received a lot of DMs on Instagram if she welcomed the twins via surrogacy as she had not made her maternity diary socially posted on any social media platforms.
"I'm absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if she had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself," a snippet from her post on Instagram read.
Chinmayi who insisted on the need of her privacy and that she wanted to protect so for her family, she also wrote, "I was and will always be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of out kids won't be on our socials either for a long while."
She enigmatically wrote in the post that she had a caesarean delivery during which she actually sung a bhajan as the twins entered the world. She then wrote, which may seem an irony, “Get a grip of that. More on this later. But for now this is enough."