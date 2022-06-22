'Jalebi Baby' features on 'Ms Marvel', Tesher says I exist in the MCU

NEW DELHI: After 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' star Simu Liu grooved to 'Jalebi Baby', the song also got featured in the latest Marvel series 'Ms Marvel'.

It's singer Tesher is over the moon and shared that he can officially say that he exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tesher took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures and a video clip that has 'Jalebi Baby' playing in the background.

He wrote: "In 2019, I was remixing Marvel theme music on YouTube. 3 years later, my music is in episode 2 of Ms. Marvel!! (and that too only 1 month after bhangra dancing with Shang-Chi on live TV, life is crazy lol)"

"It's no secret I'm a big Marvel fan so being Kamala Khan's mental thirsting soundtrack is an absolute dream come true for me. The best part of all this, however, is that I can officially say that I exist in the MCU."

He added: "Shoutout to @sanaamanat622 and the whole Ms. Marvel team for putting so many dope South Asian artists in the show like @raaginder, @rizahmed, @vizdumb and more. A much needed change from the corny sitar stock music!

With the series, Iman Vellani makes her acting debut as Ms Marvel, and is supported by a diverse and deeply talented supporting cast including Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah as Kamran, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

'Ms Marvel' premiered on June 8 and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.