WorldMusicDay: In a first, Ilaiyaraaja drops #FanTweets video

CHENNAI: Today, on #WorldMusicDay, music enthusiasts and aficionados will be able to tune into a variety of #OnlyOnTwitter events. This morning, Tamil music Icon, Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) dropped his first ever #FanTweets video on Twitter. Like many other Tamil artists, he enjoys immense popularity and fandom on the service. In the #FanTweets video, Ilaiyaraaja reads and responds to Tweets from some of his ardent fans. In one such response, he takes the opportunity to congratulate Tamil actor Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) on his power-packed performance at the maestro’s world famous #RockWithRaaja concert. He also goes on to comment on his recent musical crossover that garnered global attention - Stranger Things. In case you missed, the release week of the series generated a whopping 7 million conversations on the service, globally.

Speaking of his experience on Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja said, “Music is a universal language, and it truly knows no geographical bounds. Having been in the industry for more than five decades now, I recently explored this delightful world of Twitter, to stay in touch with my fans & well wishers. It is truly exciting and humbling to see audiences appreciating my art and the work that goes behind putting it together, in real time and from across the globe! With #FanTweets, I was able to get an even closer look into what my fans enjoy and what they expect from me, and I will continue creating soulful melodies so that they can remember me.”