Vishal’s Laththi resumes shooting in Chennai

CHENNAI: The final schedule of actor-producer Vishal Krishna’s Laththi started rolling in Chennai.

The team has been shooting some of the important sequence near the airport.

A source in the know told DT Next, “Some important action sequences and climax portions are being shot in the schedule. The shooting will take place across different locations for 15 days and Vishal will wrap up his portions of the film. The team will shoot for another couple of days and then call it wraps. After completing Laththi, he will then join the shoot of Adhik Ravichandran’s Mark Antony and will finish the shoot in a couple of lengthy schedules.”

Laththi is directed by debutant A Vinodkumar and will have Vishal playing a cop yet again.

The film will hit the screens on August 12 for the Independence Day weekend.

The action drama has Sunaina playing the female lead. Balasubramaniem is operating the camera while Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board Vishal’s film as a composer for the 12th time.