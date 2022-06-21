It’s a wrap: Shooting for ‘Fukrey 3’ concluded

MUMBAI: The shooting of Mrighdeep Lamba's third installment of the 'Fukrey 3' has wrapped up. The filmmaker has penned a note thanking the cast.

Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the wrap up of 'Fukrey 3' while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. He further added a thankful note in the caption.

"It's a WRAP #fukrey3 Thank you #teamfukrey3 You guys were awesome. Each and every one of you fuk fuk fuk fuk Will miss shoot madness for sure OK bye," he wrote.

While announcing the same, the production house, Excel Entertainment also added a note to their social media, saying: "It's time to wrap #Fukrey3. Raising our campa bottles up for a toast."

'Fukrey 3' stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.