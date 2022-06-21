Grateful to guru Bharat Thakur for his guidance: Anushka on Yoga Day

CHENNAI: Actress Anushka Shetty, who was a yoga instructor before going on to become one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Tuesday shared a deep, philosophical post on yoga, life and happiness even as she wished all her followers a happy Yoga Day.

Taking to Instagram, actress Anushka Shetty wrote, "Happy Yoga Day! The more you learn, the more you understand, the more deeper it grows, the more you unlearn...So much more to learn, unlearn, understand, feel... and just be.

"A path that has gotten me closer to myself. A path that is my best friend and my biggest critic. A path (for which )every single moment I'm grateful for...A path that is each and everyone's own unique experience...

"Ever so grateful always forever to my yoga guru Bharat Thakur for his grace, guidance. And all I can say is I truly believe each one of us have this magic within us. Let's fail, grow, learn, unlearn, understand, experience, love, love ourselves and sprinkle a little of that magic dust around us. Smile always! Happy happy happy Yoga Day.

"p.s.: Always remember, there is no another you and each one of you is most precious. So just go out there and be your best version."