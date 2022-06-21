Concentrate on your work: Sam slams reports on 'Chay's relationship'

CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed reports stating that her PR team had floated rumours about Naga Chaitanya in a relationship with Shobhita Dhulipala.
The 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal' actress quoting a cinema website's Tweet said "Rumours on girl - Must be true !!
Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!"
Recently rumours have been making rounds that Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala have been seeing each other. This however wasn't confirmed by either of them.
Chaitanya fans reportedly have been blaming such rumours on Samantha's PR team to which the actress hit out at such accusations reiterating that she has moved on.
Chaitanya and Samantha were married to each other for four years after a grand wedding in 2017, after dating for a few years. Speculations of their separation were abuzz in July last year after she removed "Akkineni" as her surname before they came out with an official statement acknowledging the same on October last year.