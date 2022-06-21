Concentrate on your work: Sam slams reports on 'Chay's relationship'

CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed reports stating that her PR team had floated rumours about Naga Chaitanya in a relationship with Shobhita Dhulipala.

The 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal' actress quoting a cinema website's Tweet said "Rumours on girl - Must be true !!

Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!"