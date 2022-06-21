Beyoncé drops new single hours before official release time

CHENNAI: Beyoncé is back with her single “Break my Soul” since “Be Alive” last year. It is the first piece of her forthcoming album “Renaissance” that has been released three hours earlier than the official release time that was announced.

The surprise release shocked the fans, and they responded that the song gave them ‘motivational energy’

One of the fans wrote on twitter, “‘Break my Soul’ is just too good! Beyoncé has done it again and gave us another new sound for her. She’s reinventing herself over and over again. Forever timeless,”

The new single was released following Beyoncé's announcement that her seventh studio album would be released on July 29th.

This will be her first solo release since 2016's 'Lemonade', in which she covered issues such as infidelity, Black womanhood and forgiveness.