Pudhupettai 2 to be released first? Here’s what Selvaraghavan says…

CHENNAI: Well-known Tamil Director Selvaraghavan, who took part in the launch festival of a book, a biography of the late DMK veteran and lawyer VP Raman, said that Pudhupettai 2 will go on the floors soon.

At the closure of the event, while interacting with the media, the film maker revealed the status of his upcoming movies, and said that the making of Pudhupettai 2 will be started first. “Pudhupettai 2 will be released first, after which Aayirathil Oruvan 2 will be released,” he said. As of now, he has not hinted anything about the cast and crew of both the movies.

Earlier, in an event in 2020, the director who made his first acting debut in the movie Beast, officially confirmed that Pudhupettai 2 will be made, while in 2021, the making of Aayirathil Oruvan 2 was confirmed with tentative announcement that the film may hit the theatres in 2024. Indeed, that went viral along with a concept art poster of Dhanush, triggering the inquisitiveness of the fans.

Both Pudhupettai and Aayirathil Oruvan have turned out to be massive cult-classic movies of Tamil cinema, and their sequels have gained a tremendous response from the film audience. Apart from the confirmation that the production may start with dates from actor Karthi and actor Dhanush, no further information about the sequels was disclosed by the director-cum-actor Selvaraghavan.

The director has been working on the post-production of his latest movie “Naane varuven” in which he will be sharing the screen with his brother and actor Dhanush. After his power packed performance in Saani Kaayidham, there are ubiquitous speculations that he will be playing antagonist with Dhanush in dual roles in the movie.