Anushka shares sun-kissed selfie from 'Chakda Xpress' sets

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has finally started the shoot for her much-awaited movie 'Chakda Xpress'. The actor, who was away from the silver screen for more than three years is back on sets, she shared a cute sun-kissed selfie on Sunday, on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Sultan' actor shared a glimpse of her first day on the sets of 'Chakda Xpress'. Sharing the picture, Anushka captioned, "Perfect end to a perfect first day on the set".

In the selfie, Anushka is seen dressed in a pink sweatshirt while sitting near mesmerizing view of the beach. She tied her hair in a ponytail for a casual yet comfy look.